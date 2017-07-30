First Half of the Week Welcomes Clear Skies and Warm Temps

If you left the windows open last night, you probably needed an extra blanket. It was very chilly throughout the northeast. Parts of Aroostook and Piscataquis Counties in Maine dropped into the 30s! The coldest location? Escourt Station, Maine. The morning low temperature dropped to 33°. As of the most recent census no one lives there year round, but some people summer there. Temperatures dropped into the 40s throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and even Massachusetts. The low temperature at the Norwood airport Sunday morning was 43°! Temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer tonight.

High pressure will control our weather throughout the next several days. Mountain showers are possible during the afternoons and the afternoon sea breezes could trigger a shower or t’storm. Most locations will be dry, but we can’t rule out a 20 minute shower or downpour during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be seasonable. Highs will range from 80 to 85°. Low temperatures will drop in the 60s. As we flip the calendar from July to August, the average high temperature begins to drop in most downs in New England. For example, in Boston, the average high temperature will drop from 82° (the highest average high temperature for the year) to 81°. It’s another sign that autumn is right around the corner.

Shower and thunderstorm chances are highest during the Thursday to Sunday timeframe. We aren’t anticipating any severe weather, but some afternoon unsettled weather is possible. Again, don’t cancel your plans, but you might have to wait out a shower or two.

Enjoy your week ahead.