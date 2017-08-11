Guam Governor Says Trump Called, Assured Island Is Safe - NECN
Guam Governor Says Trump Called, Assured Island Is Safe

North Korea threatened to fire missiles near Guam amid a war of words between the isolated regime and U.S.

    North Korea's latest threat to target Guam prompted this reaction overnight from the governor of the U.S. territory. "I want to reassure the people of Guam that currently there is no threat to our island," Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo said. President Donald Trump earlier said to North Korea, "They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before." (Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017)

    The governor of Guam said Saturday that he spoke with President Donald Trump amid heightened tensions between the United States and North Korea, and was assured that the people of the U.S. territory in the western Pacific are safe, NBC News reported.

    "This isn’t the first time that we’ve had threats lobbed against our island, but this time, knowing that we have a president and a White House and a military that is watching out for us gives me a great deal of comfort," Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo said.

    Calvo said he was called by White House chief of staff John Kelly and Trump Saturday morning local time and "both assured me that the people of Guam are safe."

