In this file photo, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President.

The White House's first daughter Ivanka Trump is a starling among the young Chinese population, news agencies such as China's official news agency Xinhua has described Trump as "capable and stylish," and the Communist Party's flagship newspaper, The People's Daily, called her "elegant and sociable," NBC News reported.

But her fame and fandom in China has cost her some lawyers and a fight for trademarks in China.

Currently, her company has 16 registered trademarks in China and more than 30 pending applications, according to China's Trademark Office database, the Associated Press reported. Those are in addition to at least five trademarks given preliminary approval since the presidential inauguration.