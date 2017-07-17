President Donald Trump prepares to swing a Marucci bat, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with Vice President Mike Pence, at right, during a "Made in America" product showcase at the White House, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington.

President Donald Trump celebrated American-made products on Monday, and in doing so brought renewed attention to his own family's production and sale of goods made overseas, NBC News reported.

“We want to build, create and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and American grit,” Trump said at a White House event kicking off the administration's "Made in America"-themed week.

"We are going to put that brand on our product because it means that it's the best," Trump added. He then signed an executive order aimed at better supporting American companies and protecting U.S. workers.

But White House aides have struggled to answer questions about the Trump Organization’s and Ivanka Trump’s decisions to manufacture a number of products overseas in places like China and Mexico.

