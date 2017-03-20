Massachusetts lawmakers are speaking out after FBI Director James Comey testified confirming a monthslong investigation into Russian interference in the election and potential ties to the Trump campaign, also shooting down the president's claim that his predecessor wiretapped him.

Massachusetts lawmakers in Washington are speaking out about the investigation into President Donald Trump's ties to Russia and criticizing his allegations that former President Barack Obama ordered that Trump Tower be wiretapped.

"This is very, very serious," Rep. Seth Moulton said. "It does not get more serious than this."

Earlier Monday, FBI Director James Comey admitted to the House Intelligence Committee that the agency is investigating Russia's possible ties to the Trump campaign and whether the country interfered in the 2016 election.

"That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts," Comey explained.

The director says the investigation began in July.

"I hate the idea that the president of our country is looked at with that same doubt, in terms of whether what he's saying has any basis in reality," Rep. Stephen Lynch said.

Comey also shot down Trump's claims that Obama wiretapped his New York home.

"We don't have any information that supports those tweets," he said, adding that "no president could" unilaterally order a wiretap.

The White House, meanwhile, continues to deny any collusion with Russia while it keeps the wiretapping allegations alive.

Congressmen Joe Kennedy and Michael Capuano both say Trump should apologize.

"You don't make an accusation like that without any evidence, and he did," Kennedy said.

"He owes an apology to the American people and to the former president," Capuano said.