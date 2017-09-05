New England lawmakers and officials are reacting to the Trump administration's official announcement they are set to "wind down" the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Ahead of a joint press conference with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey at noon on Tuesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said she "will not stand by as immigrant communities are targeted by President Trump."

Massachusetts' Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Congress needs to act by making the program permanent.

"Turning our backs on Dreamers makes us weaker, makes us less safe, & betrays our values," she tweeted.

"Ending #DACA is nothing more than political pandering that will hurt real people," U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire tweeted, adding that President Donald Trump should reconsider his decision.

Fellow New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter said the administration's decision "morally wrong and cruel," adding that she agrees with House Speaker Paul Ryan in that Congress should make a decision on DACA.

Calling the decision, "cruel, inhumane and completely unnecessary," New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she was encouraged by some Republicans voicing their support for "legislative action to continue DACA."

"These are young people who were brought to the United States as children through no fault of their own. They are showing their dedication and commitment to our country by pursuing higher education, working in our communities, or serving our nation," she said in a statement. "Penalizing the 966 New Hampshire young people who take part in this program is harmful to our local economies and denies these students, workers, and veterans the opportunity to strengthen the communities they grew up in."

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island called Tuesday's announcement "a shameful moment" for the United States.

"Dreamers were brought here as young children. They love this country. They share our values. They are contributing to their communities every day," he said in a statement, adding that "What President Trump just did is despicable and cruel. Every Republican should not only be speaking out against this President today, but they should immediately bring legislation to the House floor to right this wrong."

During the Trump administration's official announcement, U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions called the Obama-era program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."