Comey Friend Responds to Trump Tweet About 'Illegal' Leaks

    Former FBI Director James Comey says after his firing the Trump Administration chose to defame him and the FBI

    (Published Thursday, June 8, 2017)

    President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Monday morning to accuse former FBI director James Comey of leaking classified information to the news media.

    But, as NBC News reports, a source close to Comey has pushed back against those allegations. Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman, who received some of the memos and shared part of one with reporters, says the part he shared did not contain classified information.

    At issue is a report from The Hill stating that more than half of the memos Comey wrote about his conversations with Trump were determined to contain classified material.

    The report appeared to prompt a tweet from Trump, saying what Comey had done was "so illegal."

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago
