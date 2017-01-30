In his defense of President Donald Trump's new travel ban, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer mentioned the Boston Marathon bombings on Monday, which sparked some controversy among lawmakers. (Published 58 minutes ago)

In his defense of President Donald Trump's new travel ban, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer mentioned the Boston Marathon bombings on Monday, which sparked some controversy among lawmakers.

"I don’t think you have to look any further than the families of the Boston marathon, in Atlanta, in san Bernardino to ask if we could go further," Spicer said at the Monday press briefing.

Congressman Bill Keating quickly responded.

“This wouldn’t have affected the Boston bombings,” Keating said.

Keating, a member of the counter-terrorism subcommittee on Homeland Security, says the vetting process wouldn't have stopped the Tsarnaev brothers from carrying out the bombings on Boylston Street back in April 2013.

"Research says not one terrorist who has conducted activity here in the U.S. soil came from those countries. Not just since 9/11 but some reports since 1975," Keating said.

Attorney General Maura Healey says the travel ban is harmful and counter-productive.

"I believe it was unconstitutional and violates the law," Healey said.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke on Monday night, urging Congress to step up.

"We will stand for our values... for American values. For human values. We will not be divided by hate and fear," Warren said.

Warren is urging the president to withdraw his executive order.

There were several new protests on Monday against Trump's travel ban, although the biggest took place over the weekend at major airports.