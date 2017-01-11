Trump to Give Up Leadership of Trump Organization But Will Not Create Blind Trust

President-elect Donald Trump will relinquish leadership of the Trump Organization and create a trust for his assets, but it will not be the blind trust that his critics and many ethics experts insist is necessary to eliminate concerns about conflicts of interest.
Trump’s attorneys counter that a blind trust, in which Trump's assists would be managed by independent trustees, is not realistic.
In addition, Trump will donate any profits from foreign governments, such as payments for staying at his hotels, to the Treasury Department in an effort to avoid violating the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The president is exempt from conflict of interest laws but must answer to the Emoluments Clause, which refers to salaries, fees or profits from employment or office.
The clause says that "no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."
Trump will place his golf courses, hotels, resorts and hundreds of other assets in the trust by Jan. 20 and he will turn over the management of the Trump Organization to his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and Trump Organization executive Alan Weisselberg.
They will make all decisions without any involvement from Trump, and they must follow instructions that terminated all pending deals and impose severe restrictions on new deals, according to Trump's attorneys. Those restrictions including a ban on any new deals in foreign jurisdictions while Trump is in office but contracts for weddings or golf tournaments would be permitted.
Trump's right to information will be sharply limited, according to the attorneys.
Remaining debt will continue to be paid down.
The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. which is in the historic Old Post Office, is leased from the General Services Administration, but Trump's attorneys argued that it does not pose a conflict of interest. The lease was entered into before Trump became president as a result of competitive bidding and the payments are being made as required, they argue.
Trump's daughter Ivanka, whose husband, Jared Kushner, has been named a White House adviser, will have no further involvement with the Trump Organization.
An ethics adviser, whose written approval will be needed for any new deal that could raise questions, will be appointed to the Trump Organization's management team. Interviews are being conducted for the ethics adviser.
A new position, compliance officer, will be created at the organization.