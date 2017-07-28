Report: David Price Headed Back to Disabled List

David Price's elbow is acting up, and it appears he's headed for the disabled list.

A baseball source told CSNNE.com that Price will be placed on the DL. It's not clear if this is the same injury that led the Boston Red Sox pitcher to miss the first two months of the season or if it's something new.

The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy was first to report that Price's elbow was "barking" and wonder if it could lead to a DL stint.

Shaughnessy wrote a story earlier this week detailing Price's run-in with Sox TV announcer Dennis Eckersley on the team plane on June 29. That story led to a week of talk radio bashing of Price.

Price also made headlines in early June when he yelled at reporters after an 8-0 loss to the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old left-hander signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Sox prior to the 2016 season. He won 17 games last year, but his ERA was the highest it had been in more than 10 years and he lost his one playoff start.

Since returning from his early-season injury, Price has mostly pitched well. He currently has a 5-3 record and an ERA of 3.82.