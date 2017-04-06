See the Stanley Cup in Boston on Friday! | NECN
By Marc Fortier

    The Stanley Cup is coming to Boston on Friday, April 7.

    Hub hockey fans will have four opportunities to see the cup at the following locations and times:

     

    • 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Faneuil Hall
    • 1-2 p.m.: Union Oyster House
    • 2:15-3:30 p.m.: Boston Common
    • 3:45–5 p.m.: Outside Fenway Park

     

    NBC Boston will be riding along as the cup makes its way through the city. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram and on Snapchat at NBCBoston for behind the scenes photos, video and more.

    The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 12 on the networks of NBC.

    The Boston Bruins' final regular season game against the Washington Capitals will air on NBC Boston at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The B's locked up their first playoff berth since 2014 with a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

    Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
