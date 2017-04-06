See the Stanley Cup in Boston on Friday!

The Stanley Cup is coming to Boston on Friday, April 7.

Hub hockey fans will have four opportunities to see the cup at the following locations and times:

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Faneuil Hall

1-2 p.m.: Union Oyster House

2:15-3:30 p.m.: Boston Common

3:45–5 p.m.: Outside Fenway Park

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 12 on the networks of NBC.

The Boston Bruins' final regular season game against the Washington Capitals will air on NBC Boston at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The B's locked up their first playoff berth since 2014 with a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.