'#LETSGO': Tom Brady Ready for the Next Season, Reports Early to Training | NECN
By Kaitlin Flanigan

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

    Looks like someone was super excited for the New England Patriots' training camp to start.

    Star quarterback Tom Brady posted a selfie on social media Monday morning showing him in the car heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

    "It feels so good to be baaaaaaaaack #trainingcamp #LETSGO," he wrote.

    Training camp for the Patriots technically kicks off Thursday, but we can't blame the man for being enthusiastic for the 2017 season.

    Brady's leadership clinched the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl championship win against the Atlanta Falcons last season after he missed the first four games due to his "Deflategate" suspension.

    Published 2 hours ago

