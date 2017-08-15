Tom Brady to Patriots Fans: Temper Your Expectations

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

New England Patriots fans are optimistic about this season. Very optimistic. So optimistic, in fact, that the GOAT himself is telling them to dial it back.

"It's really unfair to set expectations," Tom Brady told Kirk & Callahan on Tuesday morning.

The Patriots haven't yet played a snap in the regular season, and fans are already comparing them to the 2007 squad that went 18-0 before losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

"You're talking about some incredible teams that I've had an opportunity to be on, very lucky to be on," Brady said. "This team is so far from where we need to be. We have so far to go. For this team, we need to be focused on so many other things than what people may think about us or say about us."

That's not to say that Brady isn't also optimistic about this year's team.

"I love the guys I'm playing with this year. It's a totally different version of the team we've had," Brady explained. "We'll have our own strengths and weaknesses, but how the season plays out will be determined by what happens moving forward. You're talking about some magical years that we've had that may never be duplicated again.

"We'll be able to write our own chapter. Hopefully it's a good one."

The regular season opens Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs.