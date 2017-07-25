Venus Williams: Man Killed in Crash Wasn't Wearing Seat Belt

Tennis star Venus Williams says she's not at fault in a fatal Palm Beach County crash and claims the man who died wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to court documents obtained Tuesday.

Williams is being sued by the estate of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died less than two weeks after the June 9 crash.

The court documents filed Friday claim Barson's injuries were due to his own negligence, saying he wasn't wearing a seat belt and "failed to adequately maintain and repair the vehicle which is the subject of the complaint in a safe condition."

Police initially said Williams, 37, caused the crash, which also left Barson's wife, Linda, injured. Police later said Williams "lawfully entered" the intersection.

Surveillance Video Shows Venus Williams Crash

Police released Friday surveillance video showing the collision involving Venus Williams. (Published Friday, July 7, 2017)

Williams hasn't been cited or charged. Attorneys for Barson's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, seeking damages in excess of $15,000.