Police released a surveillance video Friday which shows the collision involving tennis star Venus Williams and an elderly couple in Palm Beach Gardens. Police also released a statement Friday saying Williams “lawfully entered” the intersection when Linda Barson’s car collided into Williams’ SUV on June 9.

Barson’s car approached the intersection westbound after a green light, at which point the vehicle collided with the right front of Williams’ SUV, police said in a statement. It was previously reported by police that the tennis star caused the crash. She has not been cited or charged.

Jerome Barson, 78, succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the crash. His estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, seeking damages in excess of $15,000. Attorneys for Barson’s estate accused Williams of running a red light, failing to yield the right of way, inattentive driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

A judge ruled at a protective order hearing Friday that both parties should have their vehicles examined by August 2. Williams’ attorney filed the emergency protective order one day before to ensure that the data from both vehicles are collected and preserved consistently.

