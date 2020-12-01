The Chef's Pantry: Burrata-Stuffed, Pancetta-Wrapped Meatball Recipe

Burrata Stuffed Pancetta Wrapped Meatballs Recipe:

2 TBS melted butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cloves minced garlic

1/2 Cup milk

3 slices of bread(not multigrain)

2 Tablespoons chopped parsley

2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan

1 egg

1 1/2 # ground beef 80/20 has best flavor-CAN USE GROUND TURKEY OR CHICKEN

Burrata Instructions:

Thinly sliced pancetta

Pre-heat oven to 450F. In a large pan over low heat melt butter along with the minced garlic, sea salt and black pepper until fragrant, 2-3 minutes.



Weigh out the Neapolitan Bread, hand tear into small pieces and let it soak in the Whole Milk.



Add milk and bread to Robot Coupe and blend

until mixture turns to thick paste.



Add de-stemmed parsley, parmesan, eggs, and

melted garlic mixture to food processor. Blend

together.



Transfer blended ingredients and ground beef to

large mixing bowl and thoroughly mix by hand.



Using a blue scoop and scale, portion 2.5 oz meat mixture. Gently pack mixture around burrata and wrap with pancetta. Place them in a full baking sheet pan

in a single layer in 6x9 rows. Leave about 1⁄2 inch of

space between Meatballs. Should take 5 minutes to

fill one large sheet pan with meatball.



Cover the full baking sheet pan with aluminum foil

and bake at 450 oF for minutes.



When finished, carefully remove meatballs from

the oven.

"You Tell Me" Cocktail Recipe:

1.5 oz Captain Morgan Pineapple

.75 oz Orange Curacao

1 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

Shake and serve in a martini glass

Serve with your favorite red sauce over spaghetti.

NOTE: Meatballs should be firm, temped at

160 oF, and lightly browned.

