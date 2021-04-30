The Kentucky Derby 2021 Official Drink

Classic Mint Julep:

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Bourbon

1 tsp Simple Syrup

Dash of Bitters

Mint

Shaved Ice

PREPARATION: Fill a tin cup or Collins glass with simple syrup and mint. Muddle. Fill the cup to the top with shaved or crushed ice and add bourbon.Stir gently for about 30 seconds until the outside of the glass begins to frost. Add additional shaved ice to the top, creating a dome. Add a dash of bitters and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Afternoon Stirrup:

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 oz Cognac

1/2 oz Creme de Pêche or Peach Schnapps

3 oz Champagne

Mint

Shaved Ice

PREPARATION: Fill a tin cup or Collins glass with shaved ice. Add cognac. Stir for about 30 seconds until the outside of the glass begins to frost. Add creme de pêche and top with champagne. Dome top of glass with additional shaved ice and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Blackberry Gate:

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Bourbon

1 oz Blackberry Shrub or Blackberry Simple Syrup

1/2 oz Amaro

Mint

Shaved Ice

PREPARATION: Fill a tin cup or Collins glass with shaved ice.Add bourbon and gently stir until the glass begins to frost, about 30 seconds.Add blackberry shrub or blackberry simple syrup. Dome with additional shaved ice and finish with a magnificent splash of amaro. Garnish with mint and extra blackberries.