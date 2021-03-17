Looking for a taste of St. Patrick's Day? Well Anna Rossi and Brian Buckley are in The Chef's Pantry making a traditional Irish breakfast. Recipe Below!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb Irish Bangers

1/2 lb Irish Rashers

1 lb Black Pudding, sliced into 1/2” medallions

1 lb White Pudding, sliced into 1/2” medallions

6 eggs

Irish Soda Bread

Kerrigold Butter

PREPARATION:

Over medium heat, begin by melting a tablespoon of butter in a large sauté pan. Add the bangers and begin to brown, rotating occasionally for even color.

When the bangers are almost cooked through, add the rashers to the same pan. Add more butter, if necessary.

In a separate pan over medium heat, melt a TBS of butter and add the black and white pudding. Sear until they are cooked through and have a golden buttered color on both sides.

Plate the meat and just before serving, cook your eggs sunny side up.

Serve with a hearty slice of Irish Soda Bread smothered in Kerrigold butter!

Pairings:

“Irish Coffee” or and “Irish Tea Party” both make a delicious way to start the day with this classic breakfast