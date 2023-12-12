NH Gov. Sununu to endorse Nikki Haley for president, sources say

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is coming off the sidelines in the Republican presidential race, with three sources telling NBC News he's endorsing Nikki Haley.

The backing of the popular governor, who isn't running for reelection next year, could be an important factor in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Sununu hasn't announced an endorsement, but he is scheduled to appear with Haley at a 6 p.m. town hall in Manchester on Tuesday night.

A representative shared a statement from Sununu to NBC News ahead of the event: "I look forward to joining Nikki at her town hall this evening — it’s going to be a lot of fun!"

Sununu has built a reputation as a centrist, at times criticizing former President Donald Trump, who's been leading the polls in New Hampshire and elsewhere in the 2024 primary.

We speak to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu about local politics and the Republican primary in his state.

Sununu at one point was discussing possibly running for the Republican nomination for president, but eventually said he wouldn't seek it.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.