‘Bigger Mac' and More: Burgers Galore by a Lake West of Boston

The hamburger, much like pizza, is often seen as a simple food item that will be the same no matter where you order it.

But the truth is, they come in many different styles, including:

a meatball-shaped version that might be cooked on a barbecue grill,

the appetizer-sized slider,

the fast food and diner burger, which is grilled on a flat top,

its flattened cousin, the smash burger, which holds in the juices while also getting seared on the outside,

the gourmet burger, which usually use higher-quality meat including wagyu beef or healthier options that may use grass-fed meat.

Most if not all forms of burgers are delicious, of course, but wouldn’t it be great if a restaurant offered a few different styles all on one menu? There happens to be one such place just inside Interstate 495 in MetroWest (along with two others in Worcester and Leominster) – and The Fix Burger Bar in Marlborough has some added bonuses, including an impressive beer list and a waterside patio that’s a tremendous spot for dining and drinking as the days continue to get warmer.

Burgers Galore at The Fix in Marlboro

Route 20 is not only the longest road in the United States (it goes from Boston to the Oregon coast), but its roots go back 100+ years. The part through eastern and central Massachusetts mostly follows an old mail route known here and there as Boston Post Road.

Parts of Route 20 still feel like an old byway — including an unspoiled stretch just east of Marlborough in Sudbury — and there’s a scenic waterside part of the old mail route west of downtown Marlborough (which is fittingly called Lakeside Avenue) that curves sharply around Williams Lake and where you can just picture what it may have been like years ago.

This is where The Fix resides. It is one of a handful of lakeside restaurants in MetroWest, helping make it a destination spot for those who yearn for water views on mild spring and summer days thanks to its patio, a holdover from that of Allora, a Mediterranean restaurant that closed in 2019.

And while the patio has a similar feel Allora’s, the interior of The Fix is quite a bit different, bringing a rustic vibe instead of Allora’s understated elegance.

The space itself is quite large, with a wraparound bar that has plenty of seats and which is surrounded by wooden booths, while further back is a spacious area with many more booths.

Burgers are certainly the name of the game at The Fix, but it’s possible to come here just for their beer (especially if you want to sit at the bar), as its beer menu is impressive enough to compete with some of the better beer bars in the region. That menu is always changing, but depending on when you go, you may find options from such local and regional breweries as Exhibit A, Greater Good, Night Shift, Wormtown, Jack’s Abby, Wachusett, Oxbow, Lone Pine, Smuttynose, Black Hog, Springdale, Allagash, Narragansett, Devil’s Purse, Burlington Brewing and more.

The Fix also offers “cellar secrets,” which is something you may find at such beloved beer bars as Cambridge Common in Cambridge and Armsby Abbey in Worcester. They’re typically pricey but, for those who are connoisseurs, it shows that this place takes its beer offerings seriously.

Some beer lovers may come here and wonder what burgers might go best with their brews rather than the other way around, but for many, it’s all about the burgers, and the number of options are almost overwhelming.

Take the classic, for instance: is it better to get the wonderfully greasy house grind? The leaner and healthier grass-fed grind? Or the juicy and rich-tasting American wagyu grind? The house grind may be the best choice, since it’s the least expensive but also has a ton of flavor, though you can’t really go wrong with any of the three — and you can get a double burger when ordering either the house or grass-fed options.

The classic at The Fix is also a build-your-own burger which can be ordered with countless cheeses, sauces and other topping, such as pickles, chips, fried egg, bacon, cherry peppers and so much more, along with a few options for buns including a gluten-free version. For those who might not be up for a beef burger, you can also order the classic with turkey, chicken, tuna, salmon or lamb, and there are vegetarian options as well.

Beyond The Fix’s classic, you can also choose from specialized burgers as well. A few highlights include the Bigger Mac, which takes the well-known McDonald’s concept and boosts it to the nth degree thanks in part to its delicious thin patties (which taste a bit like smash burgers) and a near-perfect special sauce; the Mushroom, which gets some added earthiness from a truffle mayo; and the Phenomenal, which comes with a little bit of everything – bacon, smoked gouda, fried egg, frizzled onion and sweet chili ranch, all stuffed into a brioche roll.

The Fix also serves burger bowls and offers a variety of appetizers and sides, including a decent take on poutine, crispy fried pickles and one that needs to be on the menu all the time (it is not, as of this writing) — their extraordinary polenta tots.

Allora was a special restaurant with marvelous food, and when it closed down a few years ago, it broke many hearts not because of its terrific food but for its old-fashioned feeling lakeside location. Thankfully, The Fix has stepped in quite nicely with its great burger and beer options, while also keeping the patio with those very fine water views.

And its location right off Route 495 couldn’t be more convenient, so if you’re coming from Boston, Lowell or Providence, getting to the Marlborough location of The Fix may be quicker than you think.

The Fix Burger Bar, 139 Lakeside Avenue, Marlborough, MA, 01752. thefixburgerbar.com