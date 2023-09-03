Dumpling heaven in a bustling marketplace in central Mass.

It wasn’t all that long ago that food courts in malls were about the only places where you could find multiple dining options within one space. While these indoor dining areas were often looked down on as where to get cheap food quick while doing some shopping, sometimes there would be a spot that was surprisingly good, so much so that the word would eventually get out about them.

The food court concept has evolved quite a bit in this country of late, with more and more Asian supermarkets featuring outstanding vendors, and supermarket chains such as Wegmans and Whole Foods occasionally hosting some real gems in their stores. And of course, modern (and often upscale) food halls are all the rage these days, including High Street Place, Time Out Market, and Hub Hall in the Boston area alone.

European-style indoor marketplaces have lately become interesting options as well, especially for those who may want to do a little non-food shopping while dining out but don’t want to deal with the crowds and hassles of malls. Boston Public Market, which first opened in 2015, is an obvious choice locally, but did you know that Worcester has a similar marketplace as well?

The Worcester Public Market may not be as well-known as the marketplace in Boston, but since debuting in the city’s booming Canal District in early 2020 (and yes, the pandemic did shut it down for a few months soon after it opened), the retail center has quickly garnered the attention of folks in Worcester and beyond for its top-quality eateries, including a Nepalese dining spot called Momo Palace that is the ultimate hidden gem, serving sublime dishes from an unassuming little food stand.

While the heart of downtown Worcester has been undergoing redevelopment of late and has gotten a little less “sleepy,” with the addition of restaurants, bars and shops, the Canal District, which is just to the southeast of downtown, is perhaps the hottest part of the city with renovated historic buildings home to businesses and residents alike and ease of walkability recalling some of the most interesting neighborhoods in Providence.

Two anchors of the Canal District are Polar Park, home to the Worcester Red Sox (or as most baseball fans call them, the WooSox), and the Worcester Public Market, which is a few hundred yards from the ballpark as the crow flies. The marketplace includes an array of vendors serving up everything from African food to baked goods to burgers to ice cream and gelato to juices and so much more. It also includes a wine shop and an outlet of Wachusett Brewery.

Right in the middle of the space sits Momo Palace, which, like its neighbors, lets people order their meals at the counter and grab a table nearby to wait for their food to be ready.

For those who are unfamiliar with momos, they are a type of dumpling found in Tibet and parts of South Asia, including Nepal. They tend to have a thick and chewy dough wrapper that typically has an attractive pleated design, giving the dumplings a unique look.

Momos are usually steamed, but they can also be deep fried as well, and Momo Palace has both versions. The menu here has a number of options and configurations focusing on momos, with the jhol momo (momos served in a spicy curry-style broth) a real highlight, especially when this soup-style dish is ordered with pork-filled dumplings — though the chicken- and veggie-filled momos are both excellent as well.

Another option that includes broth is the warm and comforting momos in chicken soup, which is brightened by a good amount of onions, and for those looking for something a bit simpler, you can also order a plate of steamed or fried momos that come with sauces of varying heat.

The steamed momos are quite juicy, almost to the point where they taste a bit like soup dumplings whether you order them in a broth or not.

Momo Palace has some other items beyond dishes with dumplings, including a Himalayan noodle soup that is usually served with either meat or veggies, though chicken can be added as well, while a good side dish option is the tornado fries, which are drizzled with a creamy and slightly spicy “boom boom” sauce.

Drinks include lemonade with a hint of chili, and the usual soda, water, and bottled tea options.

Worcester’s Canal District is increasingly being seen as a destination spot, and it will only get more and more interesting as additional businesses and attractions move in — and just in case you were wondering, there IS a canal here, but it’s currently buried, though there is hope that someday it may be uncovered once again.

Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but either way, this little section of New England’s second-largest city is an interesting place to visit, and if you’re looking to grab some food while in the area, Momo Palace is a must for its tremendously tasty dishes that also won’t break the bank.

Momo Palace, 160 Green Street (Worcester Public Market), Worcester, MA, 01604. momopalace.com.