CBS Reality Shows Must Now Have 50% Non-White Casts, Network Says

CBS’ slate of reality shows, which include “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “Love Island,” will become more diverse in 2021.

On Monday, the network introduced a new initiative that requires these shows to ensure that 50% of their casts are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC). Additionally, the network has committed putting at least 25% of its development budget towards creators and producers who are BIPOC.

“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” George Cheeks, president and CEO for the CBS Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

CBS has also mandated that its writers’ rooms must be staffed with a minimum of 40% BIPOC representation with the goal of increasing that number to 50% in the 2022 to 2023 season.

