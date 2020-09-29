Amanda Seyfried Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Thomas Sadoski

Mamma Mia! Baby No. 2 has arrived.

Amanda Seyfried shared some big news with her fans and followers Monday. As it turns out, the A-list actress quietly gave birth to her second child with husband Thomas Sadoski.

"We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world," INARA posted on Instagram.

The Hollywood couple also shared a statement in the official online announcement.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago, our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally effected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," they said. "With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

The baby boy's name and other details about the birth were not immediately available. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter named Nina.

Both Seyfried and Sadoski have been longtime supports of INARA, which provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war.

The famous duo has also supported War Child USA, an organization focused exclusively on the protection of children in war.

Monday's announcement comes as a surprise to many fans who didn't know the couple was expecting. In fact, when Seyfried opened up about her life in quarantine earlier this summer, she didn't drop any hints that she was expecting.

"My mom lives with us – she's our nanny," Seyfried revealed on the YouTube series "Molner's Table." "My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky – I know I am."

As for her relationship with Sadoski, Seyfried said her marriage felt "even stronger" during the coronavirus pandemic. They also celebrated their anniversary in March while staying in a farmhouse in upstate New York.

"Happy 3, Tommy," Seyfried captioned a rare snapshot of the duo embracing with a kiss. "Goat wrangling is far easier and way more fun when we do it together."