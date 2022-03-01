Blake Shelton Shares Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids

Blake Shelton can be happy anywhere with Gwen Stefani and her boys.

While he may be one of country music's biggest stars, the "The Voice" coach firmly believes that there are much bigger things in his life than a singing career. In fact, the most important part may be his relationship with Stefani and her three kids Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8 (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale).

"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years... is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he shared with Lon Helton during the Country Radio Seminar. "You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys... and all of a sudden you go, 'there's other stuff.'"

While Stefani initially had doubts Shelton would be interested in having a serious relationship with a mom of three, the "Honey Bee" singer embraced the opportunity to form a bond with her sons.

After all, when his parents wed, his mom was already parent to his half-brother Richie.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," Shelton shared in the candid interview. "You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

And while Stefani's kids were initially unsure what to do on Shelton's 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch, the country singer said they now embrace the great outdoors and treat the ranch like Disneyland where they can fish, ride buggies and more.

As the couple prepares to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in July, Shelton couldn't help but reflect on the positive influence his wife has had on his life, particularly with his faith.

"I think honestly, looking back, that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed," he said, according to People. "Just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people and how she just operates in her life, naturally I start seeing the God in everything, because she does."