Britney Spears breaks silence on her ‘pain' amid Sam Asghari divorce

If U seek Britney Spears' reaction to her divorce, here it is.

One day after her estranged husband Sam Asghari—born Hesam Asghari—confirmed their breakup, the "Toxic" singer addressed the situation with her own message.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 18. "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!"

The 41-year-old went on to share how she had been "playing it strong for way too long" in private and noted that what she posts on social media "may seem perfect but it's far from reality."

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" she continued. "You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"

For his part, Asghari previously hinted at what went wrong, writing in an Aug. 17 Instagram Story, "S--t happens."

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the Black Monday actor added. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

In lieu of asking for privacy, which Asghari admitted "seems rediculous [sic]" given their lives in the spotlight, the 29-year-old requested in his statement "for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."

Spears and Asghari were married for a year before reports of the pair's separation came to light on Aug. 16. At the time, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News, "They're separated and it's best for Britney."

Hours after the breakup news made headlines, Asghari filed for divorce. In court documents obtained by E! News, he listed their date of separation as July 28 and "irreconcilable differences" as reason for the split.

The same day, Spears posted an unrelated life update to her Instagram. Alongside a photo of herself riding a horse in a beach, the pop star wrote, "Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

The pair, who first started dating in 2016, got married in June 2022 in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony. Spears marked the occasion in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which she said she was "so nervous all morning" before walking down the aisle.

"The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better," she captioned her post. "I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

