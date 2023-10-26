Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari reacts to her calling him a ‘gift from God' in new memoir

This article originally appeared on E! Online

Sam Asghari is breaking the ice over estranged wife Britney Spears' new tell-all.

One day after the release of "The Woman in Me," which detailed everything from the pop icon's rise to fame to her troubled relationships, the "Hot Seat" actor said he was "freaking proud" of Spears and was glad that she was able to share her story with the world.

And after he was asked about being described as a "gift from God" in the book, Asghari said in a video published by TMZ, "To be honest, that made me smile."

The 29-year-old added of Spears, "I hope she takes over the world."

Asghari first met the singer in 2016, when he costarred in her "Slumber Party" music video. In her book, Spears recalled that she was "instantly smitten," writing, "The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane."

The two wed in June 2022 after five years of dating, though they called it quits on their marriage this summer.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story Aug. 17, while Spears admitted in a post on the platform that she had been "playing it strong for way too long."

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram Aug. 18. "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

She added at the time, "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!!"

In her memoir, Spears shared that her past romances with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline "ruined" her outlook on relationships altogether. "I used to trust people," she explained. "But after the breakup with Justin and then my divorce, I never really did trust people again."

Looking back, the Grammy winner wrote that "both Justin and Kevin were very clever" and she "never knew how to play the game."

"I was truly innocent — just clueless," Spears said in her book. "So I was young, and I made a lot of mistakes. But I will say this: I wasn't manipulative. I was just stupid."

