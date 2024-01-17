Calling all Boston singles – Love Island USA is casting for its next season

Looking for love - and maybe a chance at $100,000? The Peacock reality series Love Island USA is casting across the country, including Boston.

Love Island USA is an unscripted competition romance series that puts singles together in an island villa where they can "couple up" and compete for a chance at the grand prize. Elimination is based on a "recoupling ceremony" where singles have to make a choice - stay with their current partner or try to "recouple" with someone new. Viewers vote for their favorites to determine who gets a second chance, and those who stay single can be dumped from the island.

The last couple standing gets a chance at long-term love - and a $100,000 cash prize.

The casting team is looking for "sexy, relatable, charismatic" singles who are ready to look for love.

Casting is open now for the upcoming season, which will stream this summer. Those interested in applying can do so at this link.