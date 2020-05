Wednesday is National Nurses Day -- and Dunkin' is offering a sweet deal to all health care workers.

Dunkin' will be giving health care workers a free hot or iced coffee and a doughnut on Wednesday with no purchase necessary, the company announced last week. All U.S. locations are participating, but it's an in-store only offer.

The Massachusetts-based company says it wants to thank health care professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.