‘Entourage' star Adrian Grenier welcomes first baby with wife Jordan

Adrian Grenier is a dad, that's all.

The actor, 46, recently added a new member to his family entourage, quietly welcoming a baby boy with his wife Jordan Roemmele Grenier, they shared in a joint Instagram post on June 8. The couple named their first child Seiko Aurelius Grenier.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago," Jordan and Adrian wrote, alongside pics of a maternity photo shoot in Austin, Texas. "In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

Calling Seiko their "exquisite golden one," they shared how their mindset has changed since becoming parents.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We couldn't be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child," the duo said. "We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one."

In another post, Jordan, 30, gave a glimpse into her pregnancy, which they had been keeping private until his birth.

Secrets About The Devil Wears Prada

"I was 7.5 months pregnant here and I thought I was fully baked," the nature advocate recalled. "Fast forward to 42 weeks I'm pretty sure I doubled in size. All to say I love this body! It has held me so strong throughout the waves of pregnancy, birth, and even now during my time of healing."

The Devil Wears Prada star tied the knot with Jordan, who was then studying acupuncture, in Morocco in June 2022 after dating for about five years.

"It wasn't planned... We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco," he told People at the time. "We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot—literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."

Adrian—who is also known for playing Vincent Chase in Entourage—recently appeared in Clickbait and Cipher, but these days is also focused on being the Chief Earth Advocate at space tourism company World View and running the lifestyle platform Earth Speed.