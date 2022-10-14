‘Harry Potter' Stars Remember Robbie Coltrane With Touching Tributes

It's not Hogwarts without you, Hagrid.

"Harry Potter" star Robbie Coltrane, who played the beloved Rubeus Hagrid, died at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his agent shared on Oct. 14. While Coltrane is best known for playing the lovable gamekeeper of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and will forever be Hagrid to a legion of fans, the actor had a long and illustrious career.

In addition to the "Harry Potter" franchise, Coltrane also appeared in two James Bond films, 1995's "GoldenEye" and 1999's "The World Is Not Enough." as well as in the British detective series "Crackers."

Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland on Oct. 14. Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer, 30, and Alice, 24, and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tributes from the "Harry Potter" cast and friends from Coltrane's long career in the film industry have been pouring in.

Read messages from Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), twins James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), David Thewlis (Reemus Lupin), Warwick Davis (Goblin) and more actors below:

Daniel Radcliffe: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on "Prisoner of Azkaban," when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and lovely man."

Emma Watson: "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had, but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense that he played a giant—he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise to do it in your name and memory. Know how much l adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

Tom Felton: "One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything xx."

James Phelps: "I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun. And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said 'Enjoy it, you'll be great.' Thank you for that x"

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

Oliver Phelps: "November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. 'Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car!' Robbie Coltrane when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x"

November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. "Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car"! Robbie Coleraine when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) October 14, 2022

Bonnie Wright: "Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family. Rest In Peace."

David Thewlis: "The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie's fault. You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed."

Warwick Davis: "I was saddened to learn that fellow #HarryPotter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy."

I was saddened to learn that fellow #HarryPotter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy.x pic.twitter.com/NGT644dA7K — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) October 14, 2022

Wizarding World Official: "We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed."

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/CCofb6BMo6 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) October 14, 2022

Stephen Fry: "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, "Alfresco" Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

Hugh Laurie: "I hope it's OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA. I'd roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don't think I've ever laughed or learned so much in my life."

I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA. I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) October 14, 2022

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at 72.