In Memoriam

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer of ‘Fame' and ‘Flashdance' Title Tracks, Dies at 63

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” her publicist Judith A. Moose said in a statement.

Irene Cara Holding Grammy Award

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning musician best known for singing the title tracks to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance” has died, her publicist said Saturday.  

She was 63. 

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose said in a statement posted to Cara’s website and Twitter feed.  

“The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available,” she said. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Moose said that releasing the news was “absolutely the worst part of being a publicist,” adding, “I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news.” 

Read more here at NBCNews.com

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022

This article tagged under:

In Memoriam
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us