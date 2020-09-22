Sylvester Stallone

Jackie Stallone, Celebrity Astrologer and Mother to Sylvester Stallone, Dies at 98

Her son Frank Stallone confirmed her death in an Instagram post Monday

In this 2006 file photo, Jackie Stallone, left, and Sylvester Stallone are seen at the premiere of "Rocky Balboa."
E. Charbonneau/WireImage for MGM via Getty Images

Jackie Stallone, the mother of actor Sylvester Stallone, has died.

The celebrity astrologer and mother of four died in her sleep at home Monday morning, her son Frank Stallone said in an Instagram post. She was 98.

"She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person," Frank wrote.

"I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy."

View this post on Instagram

This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone

A post shared by Frank Stallone (@frank.stallone) on

Sylvester Stallone's ex-wife and Jackie's co-star on the British TV series "Celebrity Big Brother" Brigitte Nielson posted a tribute to her former mother-in-law on Instagram.

"Emotions are running through me all because now you're gone and I didn't get to say goodbye," she wrote. "You'll be surely missed. Rest in Peace dear Jackie..🙏"

Sylvester, known for his role in "Rocky," has not yet publicly commented on his mother's death.

This article tagged under:

Sylvester Stallone
