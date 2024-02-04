Jay-Z slams Grammys for Beyoncé never winning ‘Album of the Year' during acceptance speech

Jay-Z came to the Grammys with a public service announcement: Beyoncé should have already won a Grammy for Album of the Year.

The legendary rapper took the stage along with his daughter Blue Ivy at Crypto.com Arena Sunday night to accept the first-ever "Dr. Dre Global Impact Award." During his speech, he focused in on his view that the Grammys do not always get it right when it comes to who should win each award.

As an example, Jay-Z put the spotlight on his wife, who is the artist with the most Grammy Awards all-time.

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone and has never won Album of the Year," Jay-Z said to the Grammys crowd. "So even by your own metrics that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys, but never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work."

Beyoncé has won a record 32 Grammy Awards, but has never won "Album of the Year." She has been nominated for "Album of the Year" five times, the latest being for "RENAISSANCE" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

During his speech, Jay-Z also said of the Grammys that "we love y'all" and "obviously, it's subjective," but "sometime... you know."

As for Jay-Z, he has won 24 Grammy Awards and earned 88 nominations, some of which come from his work with Beyoncé.

Although Jay-Z's speech was at times critical, he ended by giving advice to artists out there.

"Just in life, just keep showing up. Forget the Grammys, just keep showing up. Until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you champion. Until they call you a genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time. Feel me?" Jay-Z said.

