John Mulaney and Wife Anna Marie Tendler Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

After more than six years of marriage, comedian John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler are splitting up.

Individual reps for each party confirmed the news in a statement to Page Six on May 10. E! News has reached out to reps for comment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler expressed through her spokesperson. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

A spokesperson for Mulaney also confirmed the news of the divorce to the outlet and added, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

The "Big Mouth" actor and accomplished artist tied the knot in July 2014 in Boiceville, New York. Friend and "Schitt's Creek" actor Dan Levy served as the couple's officiant at their wedding.

The 38-year-old comedian completed a stint in rehab in December 2020, where he stayed for 60 days to treat issues relating to cocaine and alcohol addiction. He moved to outpatient care in February 2021.

When Comedians Get Serious

Mulaney has been open when it comes to discussing his struggles with addiction, most notably in a 2019 interview with Esquire. "I drank for attention," he shared with the magazine. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

The "Saturday Night Live" alum is set to officially return to work on the comedy circuit after completing outpatient care -- booking four mid-May shows at the New York City venue, City Winery. Tickets for those shows are sold out.

Tendler, for her part, is pursuing a Master of Arts degree from NYU Steinhardt in fashion and textile studies.