Kris Jenner Responds to Question About the Kardashians Having Kids Outside of Marriage

Kris Jenner is not one to judge.

During a recent podcast interview, the Kardashian matriarch was asked how she feels about her daughters having children outside of marriage. And spoiler alert: She's "here for them" no matter what.

The topic came up when Kris discussed her 1978 marriage to Robert Kardashian and recalled that she got pregnant with daughter Kourtney Kardashian on their honeymoon.

"I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later," she said on iHeartRadio's Martha Stewart Podcast on July 6. "I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting...I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days where--I'm very old fashioned."

Host Martha Stewart then asked how it feels "when your girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands," saying, "You've evolved, haven't you?"

"I guess so," Kris, 66, responded. "I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation--and I have so many generations now in my family--I guess there's such a big age difference."

Kris went on to say that you have to embrace what's happening in the world.

"I've been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important," the momager shared. "Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it."

Specifically, with her daughters, she added, "They could throw anything at me, and I'm here for them. They know that. There's nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would."

It seems that includes their relationships and growing families. All in all, Kris is grandma (or "Lovey") to 11 grandchildren.

Before her marriage to Travis Barker, Kourtney welcomed Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick, though they never tied the knot. Meanwhile, Kris' son Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream, 5, with his former girlfriend Blac Chyna; Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True, 4, with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson; and Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi, 4, and her newborn son with boyfriend Travis Scott.

As for Kim Kardashian, she gave birth to daughter North in 2013 before marrying Kanye West in 2014. The couple then had Saint, now 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, before splitting in 2021.

And over the years, the cousins have all shared some pretty adorable moments as one big family.