Luis Fonsi, Thalia, Anitta and Laura Pausini to Host 2022 Latin Grammys

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will be a star-studded affair, starting with this year’s hosts.

The 23rd annual awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 and air live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. TODAY can exclusively announce that Luis Fonsi, Thalia, Anitta and Laura Pausini will be the hosts of the 2022 Latin Grammys.

The "Despacito" singer is a five-time Latin Grammy winner, while Pausini has four Latin Grammys. Thalia holds a career total of six nominations, while Anitta has eight nominations. The Brazilian singer is currently nominated for record of the year and best reggaeton performance at this year's ceremony.

The four emcees of the night follow last year's hosts Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras and Roselyn Sánchez.

The nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys were announced in September, with Bad Bunny leading the list with 10 nominations. Edgar Barrera follows with nine nominations, Rauw Alejandro — who is also performing during the telecast — has eight, Christina Aguilera, Rosalía and Drexler each have seven nominations.

See the complete list of 53 categories here.

The event will be jam packed with performances from Sebastián Yatra, Marc Anthony, Jesse & Joy, Chiquis, Ángela Aguilar, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera. There will also be a special set from this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.

Additional details about performers, presenters and moments will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Univision.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: