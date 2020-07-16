Mary Trump

Mary Trump Book Already Nearing 1 Million Sales

John Bolton's “The Room Where It Happened,” sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week when released last month

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Mary L. Trump's scathing memoir about her uncle, President Donald Trump, is nearly a million seller on preorders alone.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Mary Trump's “Too Much and Never Enough” had sold a company record 950,000 copies in combined print, digital and audio editions as of its date of sale, earlier this week.

Another anti-Trump book from Simon & Schuster, former National Security Advisor John Bolton's “The Room Where It Happened,” sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week when released last month.

Entertainment News

President Trump and his allies had tried to stop both books from coming out, alleging that Bolton had revealed classified information and that Mary Trump had violated a nondisclosure agreement. Judges in each case denied requests for injunctions.

