Woman struck by vehicle in Hamden, Conn. has died

A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Hamden on Friday night has died.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Dixwell Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Once in the area, police said they found a woman who had been hit. She was transported to the hospital.

According to police, the woman's injuries were initially reported to be non-life threatening.

About an hour later, the woman died of her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ferrara at (203) 230-4000.