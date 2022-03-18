Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Raise $30M to Help Ukrainians: ‘Our Work Is Not Done'

Two weeks ago, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher announced they were launching a fundraiser with a goal of $30 million to help Ukrainians. On Thursday, Kutcher posted a video to his Instagram of the couple saying they have surpassed that goal.

The money raised will go to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org to provide relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova and free, short-term housing for those who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. More than 65,000 people have donated to the campaign, which is on GoFundMe.org, since it began. Kutcher and Kunis have vowed to match up to $3 million.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support," Kunis said during the video. "And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead in their future of uncertainty."

"Our work is not done," Kutcher continued. "We're going to do everything we can to ensure the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact for those in need."

Kunis was born in Ukraine in 1983 and came to the U.S. in 1991. In the video that was posted to Kutcher's Instagram account announcing the fundraiser, the actress said, "I've always considered myself American — a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian."

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Bethenny Frankel are some celebrities using their resources to help or bring attention to Ukraine.