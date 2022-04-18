NYC Hip Hop Legend DJ Kay Slay Dead at 55

DJ Kay Slay, one of New York City's hip hop legends as a graffiti artist, DJ, producer and radio host, has died at age 55 after a long battle with COVID.

In a statement released through HOT97, where he worked, the family of the legendary entertainer confirmed his passing over the weekend.

Kay Slay, born Keith Grayson, was an integral part of the city's musical and artistic culture for nearly four decades. He worked with some of music's biggest names, including Nas and Busta Rhymes.

He had reportedly been ill with COVID since late last year, and had been recovering in a hospital prior to his passing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We lost one of the most SOLID MFs in HipHop.. I’ve been checking in on him his whole struggle in the Hospital. I honestly thought he was gonna pull through. This truly Hurts… F Covid. RIP to the Drama King 👑 #Kay Slay pic.twitter.com/5MyanPPPWo — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 18, 2022

This is a developing story.