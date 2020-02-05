Academy Awards

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock Added to Oscars Presenters

tlmd_t_oscar_tom_hanks
Getty Images

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi are some of the presenters who will take the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced Wednesday the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

Other names in the overall lineup include Mahershala Ali, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Regina King, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, Spike Lee and Sigourney Weaver.

Entertainment News

Katy Perry 1 hour ago

Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of British Asian Charity, Drawing Backlash

Academy Awards 2 hours ago

Oscar Predictions: Can ‘Parasite’ Upset ‘1917’?

The producers said in a statement that they are grateful to have a dynamic group of presenters for an exciting show.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Academy AwardsTom HanksChris Rock
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us