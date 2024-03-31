See how Paris Hilton, Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow celebrate Easter 2024

Originally appeared on E! Online

First Easter as a mom of two? That's hot.

Paris Hilton is living with her family this holiday, more than four months after she welcomed her second child, daughter London, with husband Carter Reum.

"The Paris in Love" star shared videos from their celebration on her TikTok, showing eldest son Phoenix, 14 months, at an Easter egg hunt. Hilton captioned the post, "Best Easter Ever!"

She also shared pics from an Easter-themed photo shoot with Phoenix. Hilton wore a short fuchsia bow front dress with matching pointed pumps and fingerless gloves. She appears sitting on stairs adorned with colorful bunny, chick and duckling toys and cutouts, as well as giant, decorated eggs, while cuddling Phoenix, who is dressed in a teddy bear-printed outfit with a brown, fuzzy bear ears hood.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot on her Instagram Stories, which shows her standing against a pink backdrop as Carter plays with their son on the floor nearby.

Hilton captioned the clip, "When you and your baby have the same laugh."

Many other celebs also shared pics from their Easter festivities. Gwyneth Paltrow posted a rare pic of herself on a trip to Nashville with both her kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Victoria Beckham also shared pics of her family, celebrating Easter with bunny ear headbands on a massive yacht. She also upped the Spice Girls nostalgia when she posted a pic of herself and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham dancing to one of her band's hits.