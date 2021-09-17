Rapper T.I., Wife Tiny Won't Face Charges in LA Over 2005 Sex Assault Allegations

Los Angeles officials will not prosecute rapper T.I. or his wife Tiny over 2005 sexual assault allegations because the statute of limitations in the case has expired, documents show.

The statute of limitations in such cases is 10 years, and the decision to decline the case was based on that timeline, according to documents from the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Earlier this year, the woman reported to Los Angeles police that while with friends in 2005, she met the couple and believed they sexually assaulted her, a document from the DA states. Her attorney said she was drugged and raped.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and his wife Tiny, Tameka Harris, have denied any allegations of misconduct.

