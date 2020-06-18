Raven-Symoné Marries Girlfriend Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné is now a married woman!

The "Raven's Home" actress and former "Cosby Show" child star, 34, tied the knot with Miranda Maday in what appears to be an outdoor backyard ceremony, based on photos shared on Instagram Thursday.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the actress, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, wrote in the caption. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

What a lovely way to celebrate Pride Month!

Maday, who wore white and a veil, also shared a 3D photo on Instagram of the two smooching. "8PM — my wife for life," she captioned the image.

