Rolling Stones to Release Unheard Tracks From 1973 Album

The album coming out on Sept. 4 will have a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with 10 bonus tracks

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well known acoustic ballads, “Angie."

