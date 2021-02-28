Sal or ‘Soul?' Tracy Morgan Apologizes After Mispronouncing 2021 Golden Globes Film

Anyone else still looking for Sal?

During the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Tracy Morgan had the honors of presenting the awards for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture and Best Original Score.

While the first trophy went off without a hitch, the second category created a bit more waves.

While reading the award, Morgan said, "And the Golden Globe goes to…Sal…'Soul.'" Oops! Before viewers knew it, the camera was put on the winners who delivered what appeared to be a pre-recorded speech.

"We must follow our dreams because we have one life to live and one soul and this soul is happy today to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press," Jon Batiste shared. "Pixar, thank you for the work and the collaboration, and everybody involved in creating the masterpiece that touched people across the world."

He continued, "And I'd like to thank God for music and film and the togetherness that it brings when put together in such innovative and collaborative ways as this has been."

Trent Reznor also shared his excitement.

"I think this is the first piece of art I have made in my life that I can actually show my kids so thank you," Reznor said.

After the acceptance speech, it was time for a commercial break but not before the Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy nominees had a little fun via Zoom. Viewers overheard Don Cheadle, Eugene Levy, Nicholas Hoult, Jason Sudeikis and Ramy Youssef laughing over the mistake.

As one asked, "Did Sal win?"

All jokes aside, Morgan took to Twitter once he was off the stage and apologized for the innocent mistake. As he shared online, "Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!"