Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

You'll flip over this news.

Shawn Johnson East is pregnant. The 28-year-old former gymnast took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 15 to announce that she and her husband Andrew East are expecting another child in the summer of 2021.

"Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast," the Olympian wrote alongside a photo of herself baring her baby bump while receiving a kiss from the 29-year-old former football player.

The announcement also featured a few pictures of the couple's 14-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel, holding a pair of baby shoes and a video of Andrew kissing Shawn's belly.

In a video posted to YouTube, the athletes opened up about their journey to having another child. According to Andrew, he and Shawn were told to hold off on growing their family for a year after welcoming Drew via C-section in November 2019. After they got the clear from their doctors, they started trying for a pregnancy, which Andrew joked took "about two minutes."

Shawn had a feeling she was pregnant. So, she was really confused when she took a pregnancy test and it was negative. She then took an ovulation test, which came back positive. After getting the results, the couple tried to conceive again. Just a few days later, she took another pregnancy test, and it came back positive.

Of course, she couldn't wait to tell her husband. But the stars had argued that day. So, she went to their gym to apologize, handed him their daughter, told him she had a surprise and gave him the pregnancy test.

"Yeah, I freakin' knew you were [pregnant]," he replied before celebrating. "I freakin' knew."

Still, things weren't adding up for the gold medal winner. How could she gave gotten a positive pregnancy test so quickly? That's when she figured it out.

"I was like, 'Holy crap!'" Shawn said. "'I've been pregnant for two months!'"

After suffering a miscarriage in 2017, Shawn said she tried to "numb" the excitement of a positive pregnancy test.

"I don't celebrate it, which is kind of sad," she said. "Like, I get very excited, but I get very daunted by the situation."

But the parents decided to enjoy this time. "Now, I'm having so much fun with Drew, that I'm excited for a second one," Andrew said. "I want to have as many kids as possible."

However, things quickly took a turn after Andrew tested positive for coronavirus. "We were in this time of celebration, and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends," he said. "But then I ended up having to freakin' self-isolate for 10 days."

But now that he's recovered, the family is looking forward to adding another member. And while Shawn and Andrew don't know the sex of the child just yet, they both are guessing the little one is a boy.

At the end of their video, they also shared a message with their viewers.

"Also, it goes without saying from us, if you are pregnant, if you are trying to get pregnant, if you're trying to adopt, if you're in the process of expanding your family, if you're recently suffering from a loss, we are praying for you," Shawn said. "All those beautiful babies out there--all those rainbow babies, all those babies in heaven. And yeah, we love you guys."