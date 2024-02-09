Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello settle divorce after 6 months

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are moving on.

The pair have settled their divorce after six months of negotiations, agreeing to a written property settlement and requesting the court to terminate spousal support for both parties, according to a legal document obtained by E! News Feb. 9.

E! News has reached out to reps and lawyers for both Vergara and Manganiello for comment, but hasn't heard back.

Manganiello and Vergara announced their breakup back in July, sharing that they had "made the difficult decision to divorce."

"As two people that love and care for one another very much," the pair said in the July 17 statement to Page Six, "we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, Manganiello—who made his red carpet debut with actress Caitlin O'Connor in December—filed for divorce to end his marriage of over seven years with the Modern Family alum. In court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the "Magic Mike" star listed their date of separation as July 2, 2023 and cited "irreconciable differences" as the reason for the split.

Since then, Vergara—who shares son Manolo, 31, with her first ex-husband Joe Gonzalez—has been fairly forthcoming about the reasons she and the 47-year-old didn't work out.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she told Spanish newspaper El País in an interview published Jan. 24. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

The 51-year-old added, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

And now that Vergara—who has been linked to surgeon Justin Saliman since February—is moving forward with her life, the "Griselda" star has acquired one new dating rule.

"To me, they can't be younger than 50," she said on the Jan. 24 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," before quipping, "OK, 49."