Watch Kylie Jenner Confirm She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 in Touching Video

There's another addition to the life of Kylie. Weeks after multiple sources told E! News that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, the makeup mogul confirmed the news with a touching video shared to Instagram.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Kylie offered an inside glimpse at the early stages of her journey to baby No. 2, which you can check out below.

And it sounds like the couple ⁠— who welcomed their first child together Stormi Webster in February 2018 ⁠— are overjoyed at the notion of keeping up with another little one.

Though the pair initially split in 2019 after two years of dating, they've maintained a great co-parenting relationship in the months since. And, as a source told exclusively told E! News in February 2021, the chemistry never really faded, with the two remaining "madly in love with each other."

How Kylie Jenner Hid Her Second Pregnancy

To the source, it's obvious that something's always been brewing between them. "You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there," the insider noted. "Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."

By June, another insider was telling E! News that the two were fully back and happier than ever before.

"Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again," the insider shared at the time. "They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren't shy about showing their love for another. They support each other and are a constant in each other's lives."

And although the couple spent some time apart due to their hectic schedules, it seems that everything has fallen right back into place for their ever-growing family. "They picked up right where they left off," the insider continued. "Neither of them has been interested in anyone else over the last year and really love being a family unit together."

And much to their delight, that unit seems to be growing by the day.