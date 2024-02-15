Zendaya

Zendaya stuns with vintage cyborg suit at ‘Dune: Part Two' world premiere

The silver suit is part of the French fashion company Mugler's fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection.

By The Associated Press

 Zendaya is on a fashion roll, in a cyborg “Dune: Part Two” kind of way.

The co-star of the highly anticipated film sequel stunned Thursday at its world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.

That translates to “Winter Circus,” not unlike the fanfare surrounding the March 1 release of Denis Villeneuve’s second half of his sci-fi epic.

Zendaya's body-hugging armor outfit with sheer plexiglass inserts has built-in gloves she paired with matching silver heels. Mugler gave special thanks to her stylist, Law Roach, in an email detailing the vintage look. While the runway version included a matching headpiece, Zendaya opted for a short sleek hairdo and a blue diamond necklace from Bulgari.

Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two"
Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images
Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England.

She was joined on the carpet by fellow stars Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson, along with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Villeneuve.

The new film picks up where 2021’s “Dune” left off. Chalamet’s Paul Atreides unites with Zendaya's Chani and the Fremen in order to seek revenge against those who killed his family members. Pugh, a newcomer to the world of “Dune” as the Emperor’s daughter, plays Princess Irulan with Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha.

Stellan Skarsgard, Christopher Walken, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem round out the cast.

Zendaya helped Timothée Chalamet with a major adulting milestone. The pals reflected on their longtime bond while joining "Dune Part 2" co-stars Austin Butler and Florence Pugh on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Feb. 1 and they recalled how Chalamet wasn't exactly set up for success when he first lived on his own as an up-and-coming actor.
